GQG Partners LLC Has $18.79 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,418,298 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $18,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,542,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

