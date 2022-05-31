GQG Partners LLC Has $429.64 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,013,323 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Blackstone worth $429,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 1,041,488 shares worth $63,225,453. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

