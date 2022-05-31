GQG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,473,151 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,937,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,388.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after buying an additional 584,306 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,340,000 after buying an additional 556,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 498,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

AEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. 107,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

