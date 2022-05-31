GQG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,102,062 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,102,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,165,000. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NetEase as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NTES stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.93. 82,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,679. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.97%.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.