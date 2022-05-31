Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.78. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 188,324 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $7,986,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at $7,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 695.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,000 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 83.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,739 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

