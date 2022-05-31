Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 817.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 846,333 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $85,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $153,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPH stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.