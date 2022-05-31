Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
GRPH stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
