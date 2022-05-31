Greenlight Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.30% of FREYR Battery worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,165. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.42.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FREY. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

