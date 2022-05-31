GRS Advisors LLC Acquires 139,473 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,473 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for 2.0% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,092 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,021,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,389. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -2.92%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

