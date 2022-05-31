GRS Advisors LLC Buys 17,294 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

GRS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 3.1% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. 71,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,200. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

