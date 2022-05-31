GRS Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,334. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

