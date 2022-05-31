GRS Advisors LLC Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

GRS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Life Storage accounts for 2.7% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Life Storage worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.19. 14,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

