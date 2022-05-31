GRS Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

GRS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,821 shares during the quarter. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 61,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.17. 6,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

