GRS Advisors LLC Has $19.65 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

GRS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,231 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for about 4.8% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 126,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,824. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 45.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.