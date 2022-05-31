GRS Advisors LLC Has $27.28 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,096 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 6.6% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $256.89. 36,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,436. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.63. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

