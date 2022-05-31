Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,494 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $34,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SUI opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.51 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.11.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

