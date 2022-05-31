Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 31,735 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.