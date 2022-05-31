Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 66,410 Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,410 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 3.54% of MSD Acquisition worth $25,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $17,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $15,620,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSD Acquisition by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 834,374 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,004,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,940,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSDA stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

