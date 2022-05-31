Handy Price Up 65.7% Over Last Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Handy coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $71,328.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00886231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00551678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008103 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

