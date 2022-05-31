Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,074 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $6,368,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,251 shares of company stock valued at $27,119,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

HRMY traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 4,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,598. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.62. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Harmony Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.