Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 16,309 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 297.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,317. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

