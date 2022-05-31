Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 4,837 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.04. 41,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,812. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

