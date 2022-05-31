Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 149,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. 636,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,503,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

