Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 377,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331,778. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.