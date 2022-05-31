Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $513.34 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,344,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 123,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.