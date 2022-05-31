Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

ALGN stock traded down $8.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.64 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

