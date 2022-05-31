Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 66,061 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,061 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. 686,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,021,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

