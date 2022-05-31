Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,602 shares of company stock worth $113,222,449 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.20. 114,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,845,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

