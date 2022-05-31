Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. 2,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

