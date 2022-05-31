Head to Head Comparison: Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) & ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A -116.42% ironSource 10.16% 10.11% 7.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wejo Group and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ironSource 0 1 14 0 2.93

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 309.84%. ironSource has a consensus target price of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 287.86%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than ironSource.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and ironSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $2.57 million 67.41 -$217.78 million N/A N/A ironSource $553.47 million 5.29 $59.82 million $0.06 48.17

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Summary

ironSource beats Wejo Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

