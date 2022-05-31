Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

