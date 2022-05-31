Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,711,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,650,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,029,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter.

HTA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

