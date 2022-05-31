Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) is Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572,797 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V makes up approximately 4.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 6.51% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 70,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

