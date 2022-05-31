HG Vora Capital Management LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 2.9% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned about 6.09% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $79,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

In related news, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,751,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711,027.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,387 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

