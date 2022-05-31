Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $28.75 Million Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,313 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $28,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 360,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 1,735,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,510. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $30.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

About Akero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

