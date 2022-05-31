Hhlr Advisors LTD. Lowers Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lowered its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

CCCS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 1,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

