Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.46 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001752 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $241.95 million and $45.46 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001888 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000180 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 433,356,292 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

