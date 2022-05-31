HoDooi Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00939216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00488468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008148 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.