Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Trading Up 1.8%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 1,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 381,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000.

