Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.32

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.77 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)
Read More
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.