HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 26,782,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,661,016. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

