HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,554,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,131. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in HP by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

