HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) will report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.86. HSBC reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HSBC.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HSBC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 735 ($9.30) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.52) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.95) to GBX 560 ($7.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.83) to GBX 550 ($6.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 590 ($7.46) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.43.

HSBC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in HSBC by 43.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in HSBC by 15.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HSBC by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 18.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.