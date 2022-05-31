Humanscape Reaches One Day Volume of $5.89 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $183.23 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 751,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

