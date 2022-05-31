Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,286,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,192,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

