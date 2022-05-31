Hush Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Hush has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.00293932 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00069990 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003494 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

