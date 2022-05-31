HYCON (HYC) Price Up 2.2% This Week

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $310,012.50 and approximately $25,721.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001108 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00042509 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

