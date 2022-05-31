Hydra Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Hydra has a market cap of $33.48 million and $491,312.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $3.89 or 0.00012160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.55 or 0.02077704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00528463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,990,792 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

