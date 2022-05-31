Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Purchases 236,375 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,375 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 6.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $172,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 146,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,235,948. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

