Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Doximity accounts for about 0.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,066,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 606,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Doximity stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 15,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 51.29. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

