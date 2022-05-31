Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Doximity accounts for about 0.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,066,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 606,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Doximity stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 15,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,733. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 51.29. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $107.79.
In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
