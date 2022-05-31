Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1,393.48 or 0.04389310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $431,979.74 and approximately $264.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 148% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.40 or 0.01440772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00509338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008156 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

